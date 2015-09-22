UPDATE: Restaurant set to open this week

UPDATE Oct. 24: According to the Rustic Rail Eatery's Facebook page, they are set to open Tuesday.

The Paragould Regional Chamber of Commerce also said they plan to host a ribbon cutting for the restaurant on Thursday.

While construction continues on Pruett in downtown Paragould, a new restaurant works to lay down tracks in the area.

The Rustic Rail Eatery will offer patrons a place to eat and enjoy live music. Co-owner Kennon Mock said they will have a buffet offering pastas, fresh bread and desserts.

The restaurant has railroad theme to go with the history of the town. Mock said they wanted to make that connection with the railroad tracks in their backyard.

He explained why he and his business partner chose downtown as their new home.

“There's a lot of activity that's beginning to take place downtown and it's being revived, I guess you would say, and we want to be a part of that,” Mock said. “Our theme right behind our building is the railroad tracks. One of the aspects we will provide is a big screen TV with cameras on the railroad tracks as the train goes by.”

Mock said they hope to be up and running by November.

