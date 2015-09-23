Manila millage increase brings new high school to town

A millage increase in Manila means a new high school, but there is still paperwork to be done before construction can begin.

High School Principal Chris Ferrell said they have to submit plans to the state for approval before they can put hammer to nail.

Ferrell said the project will cost about $21 million overall.

They will receive about $14 million from the state, but will be required to raise the rest. Ferrell explained that is where the millage increase comes in.

The plans show the new building will be placed where the current bus shop is.

Ferrell said the bus shop will be moved to the agriculture building.

He explained the move will provide the school with more parking.

Since the vote passed, Ferrell said everyone is ready for the new high school.

“The community is excited," Ferrel said. "The faculty is excited. The staff is excited and we're really happy to have a Pre-K through 12th grade on campus that will be pretty much new facilities with all the latest technologies in them. Just looking forward to the growth we feel like is coming.”

Ferrell hopes to begin construction by the summer of 2016 and for it to be completed sometime in 2017.

He explained he wasn’t sure when the project would be completed due to the many different variables.

