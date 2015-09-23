Blytheville woman fearful after being held at gunpoint in her home

A Blytheville woman and her family fear for their lives after people broke into their home and pointed guns at their heads.

The woman asked to remain anonymous, but said this all started after a fight broke out between the woman’s niece and a friend on Monday.

She said the friend got other members of her family involved.

The woman said the family of the friend then came to their home and broke windows around the house at about 10 a.m. Tuesday.

After they filed a report with police, the woman explained the people came back.

She said they broke down the door and pointed guns at her family's head.

The woman was afraid Tuesday as they waited for Blytheville police to investigate.

“We are barred in our house right now, trying to keep them from kicking doors in,” the woman said Wednesday afternoon.

She believed the people responsible for what happened were still driving around her home and watching them Wednesday.

Detective Scott Adams with the Blytheville police said officers were sent to the home of the woman and were told a group of women approached the house wanting to fight.

This occurred twice on Tuesday and the family was able to avoid the incident.

The Blytheville police have not made any arrests in this case.

