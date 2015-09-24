70-year-old road under construction at Williams Baptist College

Williams Baptist College asked students Thursday to take one of two different routes into school as a road that is about 70 years old is worked on.

Vice President for Institutional Advancement Brett Cooper said the road was originally built around 1942 as the main road into the surrounding air base.

Since then, wear and tear has caused parts of the road to break.

Cooper explained the school along with College City worked together to apply for a $250,000 grant to pay for the repairs.

The college has not heard many complaints before from the students or faculty about Fulbright Avenue.

Cooper said the condition of the road caused students throughout the years to give it a name of their own.

“Well it’s become sort of a running joke, our students have come to call it Kathump Boulevard because those concrete joints have become uneven over the last 70 or so years,” Cooper said. “They have been gracious about it, but sure the road's gotten uneven and rough and it’s just been in need of repair.”

The project is estimated to last for about two weeks.

Cooper said the school asks students use the indicated detours and be patient as the construction continues.

