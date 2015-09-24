Mission Outreach receives about 4,000 pounds of food from Rice Depot

Mission Outreach of Northeast Arkansas in Paragould received a donation Wednesday that will help feed people in need.

They got about 4,000 pounds worth of food from the Rice Depot.

Executive Director of the Mission Jeremy Biggs said most of the food they received was frozen chicken and canned vegetables.

He explained how important their relationship with the organization is for Mission Outreach.

“About 20% of our food comes from Rice Depot,” Biggs said. “It's an important partnership and recently they offered us an opportunity to expand that partnership by us taking our equipment down there and loading up food from their Little Rock facility and bringing it back here.”

The drive from Paragould to Little Rock isn’t a big deal for Biggs and the other workers. Biggs said it is worth the gas money used to make the drive since they get thousands of pounds of food at no cost to them.

He expects the food they received from the Rice Depot to last about 5 to 6 weeks before they get low again.

Even with the donations, there is still a need for items like canned meat, canned fruit and kid-friendly foods at the organization.

Biggs said anyone willing to make a donation can take it to their location on Lake Street.

