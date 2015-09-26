Keep America Beautiful campaign draws volunteers to Crowley's Ridge

Volunteers in Region 8 spent their Saturday morning at Crowley’s Ridge State Park to help clean up the area.

The event was a part of the Keep America Beautiful campaign. The park saw about 102 people during the day as trash was picked up along trails and the campgrounds.

Lenny Fulco, a Cub Master, took part with some of the kids from his troop. He said they wanted to give back to a community that gives them so much.

He explained he was proud to see his troops spend part of their weekend doing what they can.

“There's no better feeling to see them come out here,” Fulco said. “We get to learn a little bit, we get to help other folks and just come out here and work as a team like these guys are doing. There's just no better feeling. What more could you ask for from them?”

Volunteers did more than just pick up trash. Some planted trees and cleaned up the area along the highway.

