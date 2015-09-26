Students give kids the opportunity to touch a truck

Students from Nettleton High School held the first Touch a Truck event for kids in the Region 8 area.

The event offered kids the opportunity to touch and get behind the wheel of many different vehicles they may see every day. Police cars, ambulances and mail trucks were only a few of the options available.

Jordan Lee, a senior at Nettleton High School, explained he and a group of students coordinated the event from the ground up. Planning began in April of this year and included networking with various groups in Jonesboro.

Lee said he was excited to see so many people come out and show their support even with the threat of rain.

“I think sometimes we kinda take it for granted that we live in Jonesboro,” Lee said. “Jonesboro is a great community and they are always very supportive of things like this. Even in the midst of the fair going on and the barbeque fest, everybody still wants to put their best foot forward and at least come out and support 1 way or another. So that feels really great.”

He was happy to see the work and stress well received by everyone who attended Saturday.

