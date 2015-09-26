Howler run sees more teams supporting ROTC cadets - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Howler run sees more teams supporting ROTC cadets

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The Arkansas State ROTC cadets held the 3rd annual Howler event Saturday afternoon on the college campus.

The event included an almost 7 mile run with about 24 obstacles each team had to get through.

Major Brian Mason, an associate professor of military science, explained the event was set up by the cadets. Mason said battalion is cadet run, and it is their responsibility to coordinate these events.

The purpose for events like the Howler are to ultimately get the cadets to competitions around the country.

“That takes resources that they don't have,” Mason said. “So they've got to raise some funds to do that. We're competing in Texas with a 3 gun challenge. We're going out to ranger competitions later this year. There's a lot of different things the cadets want to do, and they have to figure out a way to fund it and this is 1 great way to do it.”

The Howler saw 25 teams this year, which is 10 more than the previous year. Mason said he was glad to see so much support for the cadets and their plans from the community.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

  • County upgrades tornado sirens

    County upgrades tornado sirens

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:00:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:52:46 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

  • SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-04-26 23:50:19 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:32:48 GMT
    Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly