Howler run sees more teams supporting ROTC cadets

The Arkansas State ROTC cadets held the 3rd annual Howler event Saturday afternoon on the college campus.

The event included an almost 7 mile run with about 24 obstacles each team had to get through.

Major Brian Mason, an associate professor of military science, explained the event was set up by the cadets. Mason said battalion is cadet run, and it is their responsibility to coordinate these events.

The purpose for events like the Howler are to ultimately get the cadets to competitions around the country.

“That takes resources that they don't have,” Mason said. “So they've got to raise some funds to do that. We're competing in Texas with a 3 gun challenge. We're going out to ranger competitions later this year. There's a lot of different things the cadets want to do, and they have to figure out a way to fund it and this is 1 great way to do it.”

The Howler saw 25 teams this year, which is 10 more than the previous year. Mason said he was glad to see so much support for the cadets and their plans from the community.

