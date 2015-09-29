Walnut Ridge police officers receive upgraded uniforms for field - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Walnut Ridge police officers receive upgraded uniforms for field work

Walnut Ridge police officers received new uniforms as a part of a change in appearance Chief of Police Chris Kirksey wanted to bring to the department.

The change first began with new reflective decals placed on all police vehicles.

Kirksey also obtained new uniforms designed to be more comfortable and durable.

Captain Jordan Cooksey explained the uniforms they had before the change were made of polyester and were more formal.

Each officer will be required to have 1 of the formal uniforms for special occasions.

For everyday work, they have the new uniforms.

Cooksey said they are supposed to last longer and withstand more than the older design.

He said it's more than just about how well it is made.

“It speaks a lot for officer morale having a uniform that you are comfortable in, not having to worry about messing it up and still maintaining a very good looking uniform for the public and for the image to the public,” Cooksey said.

He said street officers with the department wanted this change for the past couple of years.

Cooksey believed a change to the uniforms had not happened in the last 30 years.

As an officer sporting the new gear, Cooksey said it was a much needed breath of fresh air.

