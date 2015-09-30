Jackson County investigators believe more than 1 case tied to ATV theives

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department found stolen ATVs and believe the people responsible may be involved with other thefts in the county.

Sheriff David Lucas said investigators were able to find the ATVs that were stolen from the University of Arkansas Research Center earlier in September.

The equipment did have some damage.

The department identified a man they believed was responsible, but no arrests have been made.

Lucas said they are waiting on test results to come back from the Arkansas Crime Lab in order to have more evidence.

Their investigation led them to believe the man they identified, and possibly others, are also responsible for thefts that occurred in the same area.

The other incidents also involved stolen farm equipment.

Lucas said whenever a case like this appears, they don’t let them go.

“This is something that we take seriously in Jackson County,” Lucas said. “When these farmers are out working hard and trying to make a living and get their crops in and all of that, then these people go out and steal from them. That's something we take serious and we try to work as hard and as diligently as we can.”

Investigators are still working the case as they wait for results from the crime lab. Lucas said even though they have to wait, he is confident they will make an arrest in the case.

