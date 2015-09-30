Cash man hopes for more money in his pocket from Powerball

A man in Cash prepared Wednesday afternoon to become the next big lottery winner as the Powerball reaches $301 million.

Dewayne Coles purchased a ticket from the Jordan’s Qwikstop 40 in Cash, as he does most weeks.

He said he liked to buy at least one a week, sometimes two if he is feeling lucky.

Wednesday was one of those days. Coles explained he was ready to win a little extra cash.

“Well I stand just as good of a chance as anyone else cause someone's gonna win it,” Coles said. “Maybe not this time, maybe the next one, but I do feel lucky today.”

Coles said if he wins he plans on using it to help out some people he knew personally and donate some to various charities.

Workers at the Jordan’s Qwikstop 40 said they had customers come in throughout the week buying anywhere from $20 to $80 worth of tickets.

