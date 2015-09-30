Cash man hopes for more money in his pocket from Powerball - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Cash man hopes for more money in his pocket from Powerball

CASH, AR (KAIT) -

A man in Cash prepared Wednesday afternoon to become the next big lottery winner as the Powerball reaches $301 million.

Dewayne Coles purchased a ticket from the Jordan’s Qwikstop 40 in Cash, as he does most weeks. 

He said he liked to buy at least one a week, sometimes two if he is feeling lucky.

Wednesday was one of those days. Coles explained he was ready to win a little extra cash.

“Well I stand just as good of a chance as anyone else cause someone's gonna win it,” Coles said. “Maybe not this time, maybe the next one, but I do feel lucky today.”

Coles said if he wins he plans on using it to help out some people he knew personally and donate some to various charities.

Workers at the Jordan’s Qwikstop 40 said they had customers come in throughout the week buying anywhere from $20 to $80 worth of tickets.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

  • County upgrades tornado sirens

    County upgrades tornado sirens

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:00:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:52:46 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

  • SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-04-26 23:50:19 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:32:48 GMT
    Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly