Black Rock mayor happy to have new bridge - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Black Rock mayor happy to have new bridge

BLACK ROCK, AR (KAIT) -

A ribbon cutting for the new Black Rock Bridge was held Thursday morning as city and county officials expressed their excitement for the finished product.

The project began after a low rating of the old bridge caused a weight restriction to be implemented.

Black Rock Mayor Bonnie Ragsdale said the time it took to get the new bridge completed has been rough for the town.

She said people from all over the country called to complain about not being able to cross the bridge with their cargo.

“Anytime you have a business on this side and they can put people in your area back to work, it helps a lot,” Ragsdale said. “All of them have had layoffs because of the bridge. So I can see it as a plus for all of us.”

As an average driver, Ragsdale said she now feels safer crossing the bridge.

She said she used to cross her fingers and say a short prayer that she would make it across. 

The bridge has been open to drivers since May. 

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

  • County upgrades tornado sirens

    County upgrades tornado sirens

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:00:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:52:46 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

  • SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-04-26 23:50:19 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:32:48 GMT
    Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly