Paragould students meet with senator to discuss safety of classmates

Paragould students meet with senator to discuss safety of classmates

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

Students from Paragould High School visited with Senator Blake Johnson Thursday morning with the hopes of making a road safer for their classmates.

The intersection in question is located in front of the school on West Court Street.

Four students met with the senator and suggested various options for the road, including crosswalks and an overhead walkway.

Skylar Carroll, a 10th grader at the school, explained large groups of students cross that street daily.

She said accidents occur there from a combination of fast drivers and unaware students.

Carroll believed the one measure the school has put into place is not enough.

“Our resource officers, Officer Bunch and Officer Kingston, they stand out there after school and they direct traffic, but you know, they can't be there all day long,” Carroll said. “So we have to have something there for when they aren't there.”

The main goal for the meeting Thursday morning was to open up discussion about what can be done, but Carroll said she and her classmates will not take no for an answer any longer.

