Blytheville man defends himself with sword during attempted robbery

Blytheville police arrested three men Thursday morning in connection to an aggravated robbery in the 1000-block of South Franklin Street.

The victim told police he was followed by three men around 2 a.m.

He said one of the men pointed a gun at him and demanded money.

The man pulled the trigger, but the gun only made a "clicking noise."

The victim then grabbed a sword from his porch, which caused the men to run away.

The victim contacted police and gave a description of the three men.

Police located D’Marcus Black, Nathaniel Preston and Deonte’ Love on a porch at South First and Cherry Streets after matching the description.

When police approached the men, Black began to run but police were able to catch him. The victim identified all three as the men who tried to rob him.

Police located a small, black .25 pistol and a silver pellet pistol.

They also found three black bandannas, which the men called their flags.

Blytheville police said the men's stories did not match up.

All three were charged with aggravated robbery, attempted theft of property and engaging in criminal activity.

Black received additional charges of fleeing and carrying a weapon.

A bond of $50,000 cash only was set for each of the three men.

They will appear in court on Oct. 27.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android