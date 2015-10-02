Blood drive to honor memory of SSG Paul F. Brooks

Six years after his death, the family of Army Staff Sergeant Paul Brooks remembered him and other fallen soldiers with a blood drive.

Brooks gave a “thumbs up” in a photo that his family cherishes.

Brooks was an Army medic and soldier on his second tour of duty in Iraq.

He was killed in action on May 21, 2009, after a bomb went off near his vehicle.

The Brooks family and the American Red Cross invited donors to remember SSG Brooks and help save lives by rolling up their sleeves to give blood on Saturday, October 3.

Barbara Brooks, Paul’s mother, said her son would be the first in line to donate blood.

She is hoping to bring the community together to “remember our servicemen and servicewomen who are still serving our country, but to also remember those who did not get to come back home.”

Christy Brooks, a sister, said since they started the event the community has opened up to support family members she says may not get as much help during a loss like the 1 they felt.

"I lost a special part also," Brooks said. "So the community does wrap their arms around us now because people like us are stepping out and going hey we exist too, we lost something too. The community's been great about that."

Brooks said this year's drive was different than previous drives.

She explained the event evolved over the years to provide support to other families who have lost loved ones over seas.

They also took donations to give to the Beck Pride Center located on Arkansas State University's campus.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android