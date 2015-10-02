Court date for Bay murder case changed

The office of the District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said on Friday the court date for Richard Tarver was changed to March of 2016.

Tarver is scheduled to be in court March 2 for a pretrial and then again on March 14-19 for a jury trial.

Tarver was charged with the murder of Lavinda Counce who went missing in July.

