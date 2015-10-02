Jackson County ranked fifth for fastest growing Arkansas county in business growth

A list from the investment firm Smart Asset Investment in New York ranked the top 10 counties in Arkansas for business growth with Jackson and Randolph County making the list.

Randolph County ranked number 10 and Jackson County ranked number 5 on the list.

Jon Chadwell, the executive director of the Newport Economic Development Commission, said he was excited to see the county rank so high in the state.

The list shows the county had a 3.1 percent increase in business growth of the past 2 years.

Chadwell said to maintain this growth, a plan is in place to create an environment in the county to bring more business.

He explained this includes teamwork amongst the local government and community.

Chadwell said this already began when the people voted for a half-cent sales tax to go towards economic development.

“They're invested in their community,” Chadwell said. “Businesses see that the average citizens are willing to invest in the community and the government is willing to use that investment to make things happen. Really if you want to talk about a team effort, its a team that's the whole city that’s working together to make this happen.”

Even with the city at number 5 in the state, Chadwell did not want to stop there.

The county who took the number 1 spot was Howard County with a 7.8 percent increase in business growth.

