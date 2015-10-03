Families remember babies taken too soon at ShareHope event - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Families remember babies taken too soon at ShareHope event

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Families who lost babies or infants gathered Saturday morning at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital to remember those they lost.

The ShareHope organization hosted the seventh annual Walk of Remembrance and Hope.

The organization provides support for the families who experienced loss during pregnancy or of infants.

The Kelly family lost their daughter Amelia Ann about 4 years ago.

During that time, Ryan Kelly said he did not know what to do.

After someone told him and his wife about the ShareHope group, he said things began to change.

“Well, one of the biggest things is things is I think you develop a feeling that you are not alone, that there is a support structure in place,” Kelly said. “There are people to network with and it’s definitely something to help you through your grief.”

Families at the walk had balloons to release into the air in remembrance of their lost loved ones.

After they released the balloons, everyone walked a mile behind a banner with the names of those they wanted to remember.

