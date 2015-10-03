Girl Scouts hold food drive for Brookland backpack program

Girl Scout Troop 3400 spent their Saturday trying to get donations for the Brookland School’s backpack program.

Tabatha Brown, the troop’s leader, said her scouts hold a food drive every year but this year’s drive was different.

After the program saw a loss of funding, Brown said her troop knew they needed to do something to help.

“It shows a great deal of pride in these girls wanting to help their fellow classmates,” Brown said. “I have girls who are in kindergarten all the way up to 8th grade. They do get up on their Saturday morning in the cold and rain, sleet, snow and shine we would be here today to support our backpack program.”

In the past, Brown said they have raised hundreds of pounds of food.

This year they wanted to fill at least her vehicle with food for the students.

The food collected by the troops will go to the Brookland Middle School, Jr. High and High School program.

