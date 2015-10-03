Paragould Habitat for Humanity builds family new home

As a part of the Acts 1:8 event in Paragould, the local Habitat for Humanity began building a home for a local family.

The build began early Saturday morning and lasted until about 3 that afternoon.

Terry Austin, president for the local Habitat for Humanity board, said the Acts 1:8 group approached him to do the project.

Austin said they did not have a plan at the time but quickly got 1 together.

He explained they had a family in mind because they were the runners up for a previous project they began.

Before the event, Austin said the lot where they were building looked completely different.

“There was not even a driveway or footings dug last week,” Austin said. “This all happened because some people jumped in at the last minute and helped us make it come together.”

The family who will live in the home is the Southards.

Shawn Southard said he was stunned to learn he and his family would receive a new home.

What he did not know was the amount of people willing to make his home come to life.

“I'm just overwhelmed and I feel blessed,” Southard said. “I just didn't think that many people cared, but they do.”

Southard said his wife and four kids were extremely blessed to have the community spend their day helping his family.

Austin said the plan Saturday was to have the rafters of the 2 story home done.

The rest of the house will be built and concluded sometime in late winter.

He explained the group has another project they are working on and will finish it first before finishing the Southards' home.

