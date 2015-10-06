Dump truck spills over in Oak Grove Heights

Early Tuesday morning, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department responded to an accident in Oak Grove where a dump truck fell over in a ditch.

Sheriff David Carter told Region 8 News that the driver of the dump truck was going fast through Oak Grove.

Another vehicle abruptly stopped to make a left hand turn in front of the truck.

Sheriff Carter said this caused the truck to turn into a ditch to avoid hitting the vehicle.

When it drove into the ditch, it tipped over causing metal shelves to spill out.

The driver was able to walk away from the accident without injury.

