Panic button training brings school officials and law enforcement to Jonesboro

School officials met with law enforcement Wednesday afternoon at Jonesboro City Hall to learn more about the use of panic buttons in schools.

Linda Speer Graham, crisis coordinator for Nettleton Schools, attended both meetings.

She said she wanted to understand the technical side of everything.

Nettleton Schools has been working with the panic button, but Graham said only a few faculty members have it.

She explained that they wanted to start small and not throw a new strategy on everyone all at once.

Some schools in Region 8 recently had false alarms using the panic button, which caused some concern among law enforcement and families.

Graham believed the one thing to combat this is strong communication between the school and all other parties involved in the panic button process.

“That's the key to it,” Graham said. “If you have the trust and you've already trained for this, it makes the false reports... they can be taken care of in a timely manner so everybody hopefully is not worried.”

Graham said the school knows they cannot pinpoint all of the problems.

She hopes the one thing that never happens is faculty members getting complacent and not paying attention if an emergency were to occur.

