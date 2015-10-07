New Downtown Paragould light fixtures brighten business' spirits - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

New Downtown Paragould light fixtures brighten business' spirits

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

With all of the changes coming to Downtown Paragould, one business is excited about the new light fixtures in the area.

The owner of Peak Fitness, Jordan Richardson, said lighting in the area was not that great before this update. 

Members of her gym run in the area and she said she was very worried when sending them out at night.

She worried the lack of good lighting could keep her members from seeing where they were running or seeing other people in the area that might have bad intentions.

She wasn't only worried about those who ran outside though. 

“We have our 24/7 gym so people are coming in at all times during the night,” Richardson said. “You want to make sure they feel safe enough to come up here by themselves at night. Just their safety in general is our main concern.”

Members of her gym recently discussed those concerns with Richardson.

Richardson is excited to see the change and hopes it will eliminate some of the worry.

