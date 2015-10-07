Monette mayor working to get new veteran's monument - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Monette mayor working to get new veteran's monument

MONETTE, AR (KAIT) -

The city of Monette recently began planning a new veteran’s monument right next door to the Monette Museum.

Mayor Jerry “Chubb” Qualls said Wednesday that he and the town's beautification committee are in the very early stages of the project.

The idea for a monument has been around for some time, but no action was taken until this year.

Qualls said they talked to other towns in the area who have created a similar spot in town to get ideas on what they would like to do.

Qualls said they would need help from the community to make this project happen.

“If anybody’s out there that wants to support this thing, you're welcome to come and help us out on it,” Qualls said. “It's not just for Monette veterans, it’s for all surrounding areas.”

The project is estimated to cost between $25,000 and $30,000.

Qualls said even with community support, it may take a few years to see the finished product.

