Sage Meadows residents excited for new back entrance into neighborhood

Sage Meadows residents were happy to see a new entrance become available to them on the backside of the neighborhood.

Cari White, the president of the property owners association, said this one change will be a huge asset for their community.

Before the change, the only main entrance in and out of Sage Meadows was located off Highway 351.

White said traffic at that location was terrible in the mornings as school buses and families attempted to get to where they needed to be.

She hopes the entrance on Macedonia Road and other changes being made will make the area safer.

“It just gets kind of congested at the front entrance and this just gonna help," White said. "We're going to erect security cameras at both entrances at the front and at the back. So we also hope that is going to be a big help to all of the parents out in the neighborhood.”

White said there are still a few cosmetic changes that will be done to the entrance.

After a year of work, she was just happy to have this option available to her and others in Sage Meadows.

The Jonesboro Police Department also said this new entrance will be very beneficial to them.

This entrance will allow them to get to the back of the community faster when responding to an emergency.

