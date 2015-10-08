Paragould Fire Department gives away smoke detectors to ensure safety

As a part of Fire Safety Week, the Paragould Fire Department went door to door offering free smoke detectors to those who may not have one.

Captain Kimmy Rogers and his group were out in North Paragould Thursday morning making sure people had working equipment.

Rogers said the detectors they had should last about 10 years before the batteries need to be changed.

He hoped to give away about 20 while they were out in the community.

Rogers said when it comes to fire safety, you can never start too early.

“You know, getting the kids involved at a very young age to teach them how to test the batteries and to make sure the smoke detector is working properly,” Rogers said.

As of October 2015, the Paragould Fire Department worked about 24 structure fires.

Only 8 of those structures had smoke detectors.

In 2014, they received a grant to get 200 smoke detectors to hand out but have recently run out of those detectors.

