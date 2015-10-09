Jonesboro police see decrease in number of meth labs

The Jonesboro Police Prowl Unit said Friday that they are finding fewer meth labs now more than ever.

According to the department, a recent meth bust in Jonesboro is a rarity these days. Since 2010, there have been 29 meth lab busts in Jonesboro. The number of busts has dropped each year.

Here is a list of the number of meth lab busts JPD had over the past 5 years:

2010 - 11

2011 - 9

2012 - 5

2013 - 3

2014 - 1

2015 - 0

Sergeant Tim Doyle said the decline is due to the restrictions behind obtaining some of the ingredients for methamphetamines.

Doyle also attributed the decline in local meth labs because the product is brought in locally through Mexican cartels.

“Of course the people that were cooking, if the imported methamphetamines start to drop off or become more expensive, then you will probably see home meth labs go on the rise again,” Doyle said.

Police still look for signs of possible drug activity, but most of the labs they encounter are smaller operations.

Doyle said this decrease is a win since they don’t deal with the dangers of meth labs that often but the drug itself is still a problem.

