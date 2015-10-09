Greene County man seeks help with 21 dogs found in rental home - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Greene County man seeks help with 21 dogs found in rental home

GREENE COUNTY,AR (KAIT) -

A man in Greene County did not know what to do Friday after an eviction at 1 of his rental properties left him with 21 dogs.

Roger Carter rented a property off Greene County Road 715 to a woman 4 years ago. He said he didn’t have any issues with her for the first 2 years.

At the beginning of year 3, things began to change.

He claimed he learned this year she had 21 dogs in the home and was not cleaning up after them. He evicted the woman Wednesday but she left the dogs behind.

Carter contacted different animal shelters in Greene and Craighead County but did not receive any help.

Carter said the animals now roam the area and some even killed their neighbor’s dog Thursday night.

He said he just wanted someone to help the animals.

“Well I'm hoping someone will step up and come and get some of them because they're young dogs,” Carter said. “There are even puppies.”

He noticed a problem after he smelled a strong odor of dog urine.

The floors to the home were ruined and he is working to replace them for another renter.

