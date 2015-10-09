Collins Theater celebrates 90 years of entertainment

The Collins Theater in downtown Paragould celebrated its 90th anniversary Friday.

It opened for the first time in 1925 as a vaudeville theater. Over the years, it was a movie theater and a live production theater.

Vicki Bishop, the director of the celebration show, said even 90 years later the community responded very well to the event.

She wanted to teach kids about live shows so they might continue for 90 more years.

“Always we want to pursue the continuation of live theater, live music for the kids coming up for the next generation to pass the torch to them to keep live shows alive,” Bishop said.

The theater wanted to share their celebration with the 90th anniversary of the Grand Ole Opery.

Their show was called the Collins Opery Show and had classic gospel and country music for its audience.

