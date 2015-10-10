Weiner reveals secret to 39 years of successful rice festival

The people of Weiner held their annual Arkansas Rice Festival Saturday with free food and entertainment.

Tisha Westerman, the commercial building director for the festival, said this all started 39 years ago when a few of the local ladies got together to make various rice dishes.

Since then the festival evolved into a community gathering with games and shows.

Westerman said the secret to a successful 39 years of festivities all comes down to the people of Weiner.

“We don't want to give up, we don't want to give it up,” Westerman said. “My mother was 1 of the original rice festival ladies so I really do this for my mother and dad. So I'm hoping that my children will carry on that tradition too. That's really what I think is we're kind of stubborn and hard-headed and we're just not going to give it up.”

Some of the festival events included a weiner dog race, lawnmower races and a haunted scavenger hunt.

Westerman said they are able to provide some parts of the festival for free because of sponsored donations.

For next year’s celebration, Westerman said they have something big planned.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android