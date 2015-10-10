Trumann hopes to bring community together with Wild Duck Festival

The Trumann Chamber of Commerce put on the 33rd annual Wild Duck Festival Saturday at the recreational complex.

Linda Smith, the chairman for the festival, said the festival in years past saw a decrease in attendees.

They are beginning to see more and more members of the community come out and partake in the activities.

Smith said she just wants to see more of these community events to develop a sense of community togetherness.

“That's the way it used to always be, that's the way we want life to continue to be,” Smith said. “Our community needs to meet each other and get out. I know that I have neighbors that I don't know as well as people who live 10 miles away from me and that's bad. We need to remedy that and this is 1 of the ways to do that.”

With other festivals going on at the same time, Smith said it was a little worrisome to have the competition.

She said she was happy with the community turnout this year.

Some of the events held were clay bird shooting, a barbecue cooking contests and a weight lifting competition.

