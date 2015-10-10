People voice their opinions on changes in Downtown Paragould

As people in Paragould gathered Saturday morning for Rummage on the Rails, some saw the new look of downtown for the first time.

Construction in Downtown Paragould has been common during September and October.

The sidewalks and lampposts are some of the big changes.

The goal of the construction is bring a new look to the area and draw more people downtown.

Allene McClung was a vendor Saturday morning and said she was impressed with what had been done.

“I think it is great and I think is enjoying all the changes we have been doing Rummage on the Rails here, this is our third time,” McClung said. “More and more people are coming out. I've been hearing some feedback and everybody is enjoying the changes.”

Other shoppers and vendors at the Rummage on the Rails events had similar thoughts.

They said the new look was a great change to downtown.

