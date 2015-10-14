Cash bypass causes local store to lose customers - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Cash bypass causes local store to lose customers

CASH, AR (KAIT) -

A business in Cash began losing foot traffic when the bypass opened to drivers a few weeks ago.

The bypass on Highway 226 takes drivers on the outside of Cash and away from the businesses in town.

Before the change, drivers would drive through town, past a local store and gas station.

The owner of Vicki's Store, Vicki Thompson, said they took a hit when drivers were forced to go another direction.

“It has affected it,” Thompson said. “People did come by and you could see it. Now you can’t even see it over where it’s at. It’s probably hurt, I wouldn’t know what percentage, but its hurt some.”

Most of the customers that come into Vicki’s Store are locals looking for a bite to eat.

Thompson said the only idea they have come up with is to place signs advertising the store where drivers could see them again.

She doesn't know if that would work or where to even begin the process.

But not all businesses in Cash said they saw a loss.

The Jordan’s Kwik-Stop said they still see a steady flow of business.

They believed the fact that they can be seen from the bypass reminds people they are still there.

