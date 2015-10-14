Brookland residents will choose between sales tax or water bill - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Brookland residents will choose between sales tax or water bill increase

BROOKLAND, AR (KAIT) -

The people of Brookland will choose in November between a 2-cent sales tax or an increase in their water bill to pay for a new well for the city.

Mayor Kenneth Jones said the city needs to make this change to accommodate growth in the city.

Jones said they will not borrow more than $4.7 million to pay for the project.

The project may not cost that much, but he wants to have extra money budgeted just in case there are any setbacks.

To pay for this, the people will have to choose either the sales tax, which Jones hopes would pay off a 30-year loan in about 10 years, or an increase applied to their water bill totaling about $25 dollars.

Jones said this project will allow more growth into Brookland and will provide for the needs that some bigger businesses may have.

“You don't want them to not be able to come build in your city because you don't have enough water to supply that system,” Jones said. “So we are not only building for now, we are building for the future and future growth as our city continues to grow.”

A public meeting to discuss the project will be held Oct. 15 at Brookland City Hall.

The vote will take place Nov. 10. 

