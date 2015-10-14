Wynne tax extension passes

The residents of Wynne have voted to pass a sales tax extension that will go towards better locations for two city groups.

Region 8 News first talked to Mayor Bob Stacy about the tax in July.

He said the Wynne City Hall and police department will receive new buildings with the help of the tax money.

The tax will now last another 5 years.

The vote passed with 399 for and 76 against.

Stacy was pleased with the outcome and said the amount of people for the tax shows they approve of what the city wants to do.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android