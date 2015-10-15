Williams Baptist College says new sports the cause for increase in students

An increase in the number of students at Williams Baptist College in Walnut Ridge has sparked change on the campus.

New residence halls are under construction at WBC. Most recently, ground was broken on Belle Hall, the 43-bed dorm that is expected to be completed next fall.

President of Williams Baptist College Dr. Thomas Jones said the jump in numbers can be associated with the new sports they recently added.

Both men’s and women’s sports were introduced to students on campus.

Jones said the new men’s wrestling team attracted many of their new male students.

Dr. Jones said as they continue to change, he hopes this trend will continue.

“As we add more sports, more kids know about us, more people are attracted and we're not only attracting great athletes, we're attracting good students as well,” Jones said. “That word gets out and people are responding better and better as every day goes by.”

Jones said they have plans for more facilities for their students if they see the need.

Current plans show new academic and sports facilities next on their list of additions.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android