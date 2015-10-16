NYIT announces new hires for osteopathic medicine program at A-S - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

NYIT announces new hires for osteopathic medicine program at A-State

4:20 p.m., Jan. 17 UPDATE:  Dr. Shane Speights was promoted to serve as the dean of the NYITCOM site at Arkansas State University, officials said. 

According to a media release, Speights will provide leadership to students, faculty and staff in curriculum, community outreach and engagement as well as research. 

Speights succeeds Dr. Barbara Ross-Lee, who served as the inaugural campus dean. 

New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) has hired two family medicine experts for its planned College of Osteopathic Medicine site at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.

Shane Speights, D.O., the current vice president of medical affairs at St. Bernards Healthcare System in Jonesboro, is NYITCOM at A-State’s new Associate Dean in the Office of Clinical Affairs. Amanda Deel, D.O., of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, is the assistant professor in the school’s Department of Family Medicine. 

Both will be among the 47 faculty, staff, and administrators hired for the new site.

“Drs. Speights and Deel bring a high level of professionalism, medical expertise, and leadership strength as we plan our new location in Jonesboro,” NYITCOM at A-State site dean Barbara Ross-Lee, D.O. said.

Speights is past president of the Arkansas Osteopathic Medical Association and former winner of the AOMA’s Young Physician Award.  

Deel, an ASU graduate, directs the family medicine residency program at Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould.

Renovations have already started at A-State’s 86,000-square-foot Wilson Hall to prepare for the new building. Among its new features will be teaching labs, an auditorium, a simulation lab, and classrooms for in-person and streamed lectures from NYIT’s New York campus in Old Westbury. 

NYITCOM at A-State will enroll 115 students beginning in August 2016, pending final approval by the Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation.

