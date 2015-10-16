Blytheville fire chief advises people to help prevent wild fires - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Blytheville fire chief advises people to help prevent wild fires

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

Even though a burn ban is not in place in Mississippi County, the fire department warned residents about the threat of wildfire.

Blytheville Fire Chief Mike Carney said Friday that the weather conditions were perfect for the smallest spark to cause a fire that could be dangerous to the public.

Carney said the 2 items people needed to watch closely were cigarettes and charcoal grills.

“The cigarettes, we see a lot of that up and down the interstate,” Carney said. “We have grass fires that create a very special concern of ours as far as the grass fires on the interstate. That's always a safety issue not only for our guys but for the public with the smoke crossing the interstate.”

Carney says he and his crew saw about 9 grass fires over the past 10 days.

There is an ordinance in Blytheville that does not allow open burning within city limits.

Carney hopes informing the people of the potential danger will help lower the amount of wild fires they encounter.

