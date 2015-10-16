Jonesboro couple shot at after visit to Garden Manor Apartments

A trip to see a friend ended with a Jonesboro couple being punched and shot at Thursday night.

Greg Stevens says he and Ginger Goodman went to see a friend at the Garden Manor Apartments.

As they were leaving, they noticed 4 men by their car.

Stevens said the man attacked Goodman to get her purse.

One of the men punched Goodman but was able to get away after she grabbed a knife from her bag.

Stevens and Goodman got into their vehicle to drive away and heard gunshots as they left.

A flat forced the couple to pull over at the Exxon station at Johnson and Main.

They contacted police who located 4 9mm casings at the apartment complex.

No arrests have been made.

