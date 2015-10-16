Jonesboro family wakes up to gunshots, leaves them confused

The sound of gunshots woke up a family early Friday morning on Richardson Drive in Jonesboro.

Marcellius Phillips said when he heard the shots, he pulled his family to the floor.

They waited a few minutes after the last shot before going outside to check the damage.

Phillips found 8 holes in the front of his home.

He said he was confused about the incident because they didn’t know many people in the area.

He believed the people who shot at them mistook them for someone else.

Phillips said no one was hurt but he was very concerned about his children sleeping in the house when the shots were fired.

