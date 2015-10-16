Jonesboro organization begins to provide beds to at-risk kids

The 2 words used to describe how Brandon King felt about a recent announcement at Children’s Home for Life were excited and terrified.

The organization announced Thursday they were beginning the process of building housing for the kids they help.

King said there will be 2 phases to the project.

The first will be complete around January, 2016 and will provide about 15 beds.

To meet this goal the group will change some of the current facilities they have to provide the space.

The second phase includes building another facility to provide about 40 beds.

King said the board of the organization made the decision because they want to grow in order to better help the kids.

“There's a huge need here,” King said. “We've been working with the court system, the juvenile court system here for 3 years the longer we are involved with them, the more apparent it is that we desperately need a place for these kids to grow and to feel like somebody is interested and invested in their future.”

They plan to hold fundraising events to raise the $405,000 estimated to complete the project.

King said their first fundraising event will be held Saturday at Ashley Furniture.

