Kids and adults show off cars at Miracle League Park - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Kids and adults show off cars at Miracle League Park

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Kids and adults both showed off their rides Saturday afternoon at the Miracle League Park during the 14th annual Crowley’s Ridge Cruisers Car Show.

The kids lined up their battery-powered vehicles for the Kiddie Car Show while the adults had their own show.

Jerry Hall, a founder of the car club, said they recently entered a partnership with the Miracle League for their event.

Hall said the event was free, but money was raised from an auction and other events at the show.

The amount of people who attended the show astounded Hall and he believes the show will continue to grow in the future.

“Next year it will be more I'm sure,” Hall said. “Word gets out about this unity between us and the Miracle League Park, it's going to grow and grow. Great facility for the kids to come out here, the special kids and play. It touches my heart to see it and I'm so glad we're a part of it.”

The Miracle League ran the concession stand for the show.

The organization will put the money they made, as well as the donations, towards the park.

To wrap up the event for the kids, the movie Cars played on the big screen at the field.

