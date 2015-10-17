Motorcyclists gather in Jonesboro to help wounded veterans

Harley-Davidson in Jonesboro held a local bike show Saturday for riders to show off their rides while helping wounded veterans.

Cara Roach, the general manager of the store, said the company plans to donate money to the Wounded Warrior Project.

She said the Jonesboro location usually holds events for local causes, but decided to do something for the veterans this time.

Roach knows they deal with a lot of veterans and wanted to give back.

“We have a lot of customers that are veterans and service members that are currently serving and we just felt like that was something to give back to them,” Roach said. “You may not ever see the wounds a warrior has when he comes back from service. So we just feel like that is something they could really use.”

The money raised from the entrance fee will be donated to the project.

She said they had a good turnout for the show, but didn’t have specific amount they hoped to raise.

Roach said she heard from other veterans in the area and would like to hold similar events in the future.

