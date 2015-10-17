Family sells pork steaks to fund scholarship endowment

To keep their son’s memory alive, the Weyer family held a fundraiser Saturday for a scholarship endowment in his name.

Barry Weyer Jr. died in 2014 in a car accident.

Since then, his family has worked to create a scholarship to help Arkansas State students.

Their goal is to raise $25,000 for the scholarship.

This fundraiser sold Strawberry’s pork steak dinners for $20 each.

Barry Weyer Sr. said they sold about 150 dinners and expected to sell the 30 extra dinners they had.

Weyer Sr. said this scholarship will capture the character of his late son.

“Barry Don had a big heart and his big thing was if I could help somebody, if I could make somebody smile, if I could encourage somebody then that's what he was going to do and that's what Barry Don did,” Weyer Sr. said. “If it came to helping somebody study, giving somebody a ride or just whatever that’s what he did.”

Before this event, the family had raised about $9,000.

They hoped after Saturday they would have another $2,000.

Weyer Sr. said they are a year ahead of schedule and will continue to hold fundraisers until they meet their goal.

