Brookland color run remembers 3 students who died

A run to promote family and healthy lifestyles evolved over a year of planning into honoring three students who passed away during that time.

The Brookland Elementary Parent Teacher Organization started planning a color run about a year ago.

In that year, Ross Curtner, Cody Pemberton and Tristan Taylor died.

“So with that coming about and the community coming together because of all of that, we just felt like we needed to bring purpose to this event,” President of the organization Danna Johnson said.

The colors thrown at the runners were the favorite colors of the three boys.

Johnson said they only expected about 150 runners when this first started, but ended up with 700 participants.

Curtner’s grandmother, Judy Clayton, said she couldn’t believe how many people showed up to honor her grandson and the other boys.

Sarah Pemberton, the mother of Cody Pemberton, said she became emotional when she ran through Cody’s color station.

She said the support of the community has been great and she had one important thing to say to those who have helped her and her family.

“It's like thank you is not enough,” Pemberton said. “We just don't have the words for it but we want everyone to know we appreciate it and how much community has helped us. Its been overwhelming.”

Johnson said they were very pleased with the event and hope to continue the color run in the future.

