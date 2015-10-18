Walnut Ridge City Council to discuss support of county tax increase

The Walnut Ridge City Council will vote on a resolution Monday that has some council members voicing their opinions to stay out it.

The resolution states the city supports the possible county sales tax increase for a new county jail.

The current jail is under probation.

Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp said Alderman Daniel Abbott first proposed the resolution, but he has also heard from others advising against it.

Snapp said he received emails from other council members saying they should not voice their opinion about the possible increase.

He approved of the support because he believes if the money for the jail is not raised, the city would have to transport prisoners to other counties.

Snapp said this would not be cheap. “Our problem comes in with the cost of extra labor, extra vehicles, the mileage and when you add all that together, realistically the labor cost is a major part it could cost the city of Walnut Ridge in excess of $300,000 a year,” Snapp said.

He said the city does not have the money for that in their reserve if the jail is not built.

The council meets Oct. 19 for their normal council meeting, and the county will vote on the tax increase on Nov. 10.

