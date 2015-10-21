Construction project underway at Black Rock, more jobs coming

A project taking millions to complete in Black Rock will also usher in several more jobs.

Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp said American Silica Sand is coming to the area and will bring with it about 60 to 70 jobs.

The construction project is estimated to cost $45 million to complete.

The facility will process sand brought in from a Cave City mine.

Some local merchants said they saw an increase in business since construction began.

Teri Sykes said Renee's Cafe in Black Rock served a lot of the workers from the site.

"Since they started construction, they come in here almost every day for lunch," Sykes said. "Some of them come in for breakfast. We have seen an increase in business from them. I mean it's good for us. It's good for the whole town. We're a small little town but its good. It's good to see the people coming in and hopefully this will bring in new people to our town."

Lawrence County businesses are not the only ones benefiting.

The company worked with businesses in Jonesboro and Pocahontas during the construction process.

The project should be complete by February 2016.

