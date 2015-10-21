Construction project underway at Black Rock, more jobs coming - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Construction project underway at Black Rock, more jobs coming

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)
BLACK ROCK, AR (KAIT) -

A project taking millions to complete in Black Rock will also usher in several more jobs.

Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp said American Silica Sand is coming to the area and will bring with it about 60 to 70 jobs.

The construction project is estimated to cost $45 million to complete.

The facility will process sand brought in from a Cave City mine.

Some local merchants said they saw an increase in business since construction began. 

Teri Sykes said Renee's Cafe in Black Rock served a lot of the workers from the site.

"Since they started construction, they come in here almost every day for lunch," Sykes said. "Some of them come in for breakfast. We have seen an increase in business from them. I mean it's good for us. It's good for the whole town. We're a small little town but its good. It's good to see the people coming in and hopefully this will bring in new people to our town."

Lawrence County businesses are not the only ones benefiting.

The company worked with businesses in Jonesboro and Pocahontas during the construction process.

The project should be complete by February 2016.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

  • County upgrades tornado sirens

    County upgrades tornado sirens

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:00:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:52:46 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

  • SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-04-26 23:50:19 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:32:48 GMT
    Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly