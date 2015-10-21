Sheriff's investigators searching for suspect in break-ins - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Sheriff's investigators searching for suspect in break-ins

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Break-ins in three different areas of Lawrence County have investigators looking for those responsible and families locking their doors.

Detective Jamie White said the areas hit were Smithville, Annieville and Imboden.

Officers are looking for a vehicle and possible suspect tied to the incidents.

They are searching for a "very dirty" dark-colored, 4-door sedan with damage to one side. It is driven by a white male with dark greasy hair with a medium build.

The Reinertson family in Smithville were among the victims.

Judy Reinertson said they came home to find their change gone and their foster children's things rummaged though.

She said the person responsible didn't take any of their items of value, just money.

The one thing she found most upsetting about the ordeal was that the person stole from her children.

"It just really aggravates me that they could take things from little kids," Reinertson said. "They didn't have that much but they went in there to try and take their things. We have 2 little foster boys, too and they went through their closet. The door was standing open when we got home."

The family said in the 20 years they lived in Smithville, they never locked their door. 

Since the break-in, they said they are adding deadbolts to every entrance.

Sheriff Jeff Yates asks citizens to be “mindful of suspicious persons or vehicles in and around residences they don’t belong.”

Call in any suspicious activity to the sheriff’s office at 870-886-2525 or email tips@lawrencecountysheriffsoffice.com.

