Portia business owner hopeful road changes will bring more busin - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Portia business owner hopeful road changes will bring more business

PORTIA, AR (KAIT) -

Construction in Portia is nothing new to the people there and one business owner said she is optimistic about what the finished product will do for the town.

Gina Rorex, the owner of the Dairy King, said since construction began, she has seen a few accidents on the stretch outside of her restaurant.

She said drivers coming into Portia do not notice the reduced speed limit and continue to drive a little fast.

Rorex explained this leads to a few fender benders in the area.

Business for her has slowed down some when the construction began but she still saw many of her local, loyal customers.

Rorex knew she would need patience during this change.

“I think that while the construction is going on, we feel like it’s a nuisance and a hassle and we have to deal with the rolling,” Rorex said. “It’s progress and we have to look at it as such. That when it's all done, it’s going to be a blessing to us.”

Rorex said she did see fewer tourists this year stopping to eat.

She hopes once the project is finished, more people and traffic will pass through Portia and provide more business to local stores.

