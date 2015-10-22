Paragould brewery experiments to create different beers

A Region 8 restaurant recently added a brewery to their building as they experiment with different concoctions.

Ryan Allen, the brew master at Brick Oven Pizza Company in Paragould, said he has brewed beer for 8 years.

Allen said over the last 4 months, he has been able to do things some brew masters may never get the chance to do.

“I get to experiment and make a lot of different beers and see what people around here like,” Allen said. “It's not an often opportunity that you get to make a lot of different styles.”

Allen said it takes at least a week for one of his brews to make it to a keg.

His past experiments included a Mexican hot chocolate pepper stout, which he roasted with jalapenos.

Allen said they have many different types of beers on tap like two types of pumpkin beer and an IPA.

He said they are working on creating a new space at the restaurant for the brewery to expand.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android